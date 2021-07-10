Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth $157,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

CLI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.