MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Position Decreased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,518 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.69% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $67,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,107,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,740. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

