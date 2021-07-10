Macquarie Downgrades Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) to Underperform

Macquarie cut shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of BKKLY opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

