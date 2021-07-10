MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Down 5.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.28. 52,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 628,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 522.38 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

