MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Down 5.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.28. 52,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 628,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 522.38 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
