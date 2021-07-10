Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE MHNC opened at $24.03 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93.

