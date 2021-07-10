Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other analysts have also commented on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.36. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $717,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

