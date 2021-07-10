Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mandom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
