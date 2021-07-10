Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mandom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Get Mandom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.58.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.