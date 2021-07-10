Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

