Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,721 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,620,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $60.67 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.09.

