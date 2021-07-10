Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $175.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $180.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

