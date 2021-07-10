Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $878,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,323,000 after buying an additional 6,389,816 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after buying an additional 4,397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,902,000 after buying an additional 3,684,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

