Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,208 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 518,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.