Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 2,803 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,964,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,993. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

