Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.25.

CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.75. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

