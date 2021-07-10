McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. 75,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,686,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

