Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.10. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 28,370 shares traded.

DR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.72 million and a PE ratio of 49.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 146.50%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

