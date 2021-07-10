Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.50 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

