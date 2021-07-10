MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$8.64. 1,501,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.09. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.24.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

