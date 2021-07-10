MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.11.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
TSE:MEG traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$8.64. 1,501,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.09. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
