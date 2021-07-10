MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -29.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.24.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

