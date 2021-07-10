MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.
MEG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -29.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
