Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,403.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $2,403.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00375344 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013688 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.60 or 0.01577255 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

