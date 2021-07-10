Merise Wheatley Buys 2,500 Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Stock

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) insider Merise Wheatley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($14.57) per share, for a total transaction of £27,875 ($36,418.87).

Shares of PEY opened at GBX 12.90 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.92 million and a P/E ratio of 0.12. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited has a one year low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.77.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a €0.34 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.29. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.