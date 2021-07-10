Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

NYSE:MEI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.