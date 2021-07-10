MetLife, Inc. (MET) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

MetLife has increased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

NYSE MET opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

