Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) versus Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Head-To-Head Review

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Microbot Medical and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 6 6 0 2.38

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.07%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $128.08, indicating a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million ($1.29) -5.98 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($2.91) -32.77

Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -36.85% -34.52% Kodiak Sciences N/A -28.00% -21.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Kodiak Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate conjugate to treat neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component. Its early research pipeline includes KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of multifactorial retinal diseases, such as dry AMD and the neurodegenerative aspects of glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

