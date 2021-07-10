Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

