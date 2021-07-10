Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Achieves $17.89 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $16,595.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00161704 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,409,402,537 coins and its circulating supply is 4,204,192,970 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

