Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $16.47. 6,181,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.