Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.
NYSE SMG traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,165. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
