Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 12,747 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,541,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $14,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after purchasing an additional 230,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 227,383 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARES traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $64.67. 390,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

