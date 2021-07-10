Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

