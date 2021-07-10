Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 23,368 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,368 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,120,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.