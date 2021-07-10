Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 0.2% This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.48 or 0.00072410 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $31.11 million and approximately $22,210.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00161851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.06 or 1.00303981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00943772 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,270,682 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

