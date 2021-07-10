Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 4% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $29.19 million and $20,160.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for approximately $662.63 or 0.01963812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00115863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00161948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.34 or 0.99647537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00932106 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 44,054 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

