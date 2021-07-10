Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $497.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

