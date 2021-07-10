MJ Gleeson’s (GLE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

LON:GLE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 874 ($11.42). 73,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.16 million and a PE ratio of 49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 904.69 ($11.82).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.