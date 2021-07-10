(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get (MKGAY) alerts:

(MKGAY) stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. (MKGAY) has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for (MKGAY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MKGAY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.