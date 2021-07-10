MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI opened at $165.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

