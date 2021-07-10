MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,359 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

