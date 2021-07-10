MML Investors Services LLC Buys 11,786 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 124.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

VTWO opened at $91.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

