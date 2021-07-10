MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,655 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.42 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

