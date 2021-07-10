MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,593 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

