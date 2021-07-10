Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.41. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.