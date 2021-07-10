Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $11,586.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.28 or 0.00628389 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

