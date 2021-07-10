Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several research firms have commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

