Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Down 4.6%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,156 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

