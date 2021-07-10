Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $67,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

NYSE MCO opened at $375.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.08. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.