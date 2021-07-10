Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

