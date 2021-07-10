Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $206.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $209.13.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.