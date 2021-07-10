Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.77. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 80,763 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPAA. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPAA)
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
