Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.77. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 80,763 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPAA. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

