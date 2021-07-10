Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $38,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $224.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $224.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.